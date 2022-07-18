84 years of service to the nation
National

In a first, IIM Raipur overturns gender equation by admitting more girls than boys

By The Assam Tribune
In a first, IIM Raipur overturns gender equation by admitting more girls than boys
Guwahati, July 18: While giving gender parity a big boost, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur has offered more places to girls than boys for postgraduate programme in management for the first time in the history of the institute.

As per reports, in the incoming class of 2022, IIM Raipur offered places to 205 female applicants and 125 male applicants compared to last year when the institute had admitted 146 boys and 120 girls in the flagship postgraduate programme in management.

This takes the overall percentage of girls to 20% more in the postgraduate programme.

Officials from IIM Raipur asserted that the recent trend is the result of gender neutrality that has been the core of the institute.


Former Education Minister Prakash Javadekar also congratulated the institute in a tweet:

Meanwhile, many IIMs has witnessed a better gender balance in the current academic year which has crossed the mark of having 30% more women.

Among all the IIMs in India Raipur, Kozhikode, Indore, Bangalore and Udaipur have seen a steady rise in enrolment of women applicants, as per data shared by reports.

In an effort to reduce the gender gap in terms of opting for higher education in management institutes, gender diversity has been encouraged to ensure a healthy gender mix qualifies for admission.

Experts are of the view that there has been a significant rise in the number of women hires in high impact roles across industries, which will result in more women in leadership. Moreover, a greater diversity percentage in B-Schools is a positive sign.

The Assam Tribune


Huge quantities of brown sugar and heroin seized in Assam

Huge quantities of brown sugar and heroin seized in Assam

Assam reports three COVID-19 deaths, 149 new cases

Assam reports three COVID-19 deaths, 149 new cases

Rehabilitation of flood victims first priority, says new Cachar DC

Rehabilitation of flood victims first priority, says new Cachar DC

