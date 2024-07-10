In a first, Centre allows IRS officer to change name, gender in official records

Guwahati, Jul 10: For the first time in the history of the Indian Civil Service, an IRS officer posted in Hyderabad is set to undergo a name and gender change, and the request was approved by the centre.

The request was made by M Anusuya to be associated as ‘he’ with the name ‘M Anukathir Surya', and the centre has approved the request.



As per reports, M. Anusuya is currently posted as the Joint Commissioner in the office of the Chief Commissioner (AR) of the Customs Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) in Hyderabad.



According to the order issued by the government, “The request of Ms. M. Anusuya has been considered. Henceforth, the officer will be recognised as "Mr. M. Anukathir Surya" in all official records.















