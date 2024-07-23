Important Highlights of proposed Union Budget 2024: Sitharaman

Guwahati, July 23: Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the budget session for FY 2024-25 in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Here are some of the key highlights of the proposed budget.

9 priorities of the proposed Union Budget 2024-25

• Agriculture

• Human development

• Employment

• Innovation, research and development

• Energy security

• Manufacturing

• Infrastructure

• MFg and services

• Next generation reforms

Budget estimates

• FY25 Total Receipts estimated at ₹32.07 lakh crore

• FY25 Total Expenditure estimated at ₹48.21 lakh crore

• Net tax receipts estimated at ₹25.83 lakh crore

• Gross market borrowings estimated at ₹14.01 lakh crore

• Net market borrowings estimated at ₹11.63 lakh crore

• FY25 Fiscal deficit estimated at 4.9% of GDP

Goods likely to get costlier after budget 2024 implementation

• Ammonium Nitrate

• Non-biodegradable plastic

• Cigarette

• Solar Glass

• Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)

Goods likely to get cheaper after the budget 2024 implementation

• Blister copper and ferro-nickle

• Basic custom duty on mobile phone chargers reduced to 15%

• Gold, silver and platinum (reduction in custom duties)

• Components for manufacture of vessels

• Solar energy parts

• Sea food and fish feed

• Medical products and artificial parts of the body

• Clothes

• Shoes

Comprehensive review of Income Tax Act 1961 to be completed in six months. Changes in income regime tax slabs.

• Up to Rs. 3 lakh- NIL

• From Rs. 3 lakh to Rs. 7 lakh- 5%

• From Rs. 7 lakh to Rs. 10 lakh- 10%

• From Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 12 lakh- 15%

• From Rs. 12 lakh to Rs. 15 lakh- 20%

• Above Rs. 15 lakh- 30%

Changes in the education sector

• Technology Centres impart short-term industrial training/internship as part of AICTE course curriculum to the youth. The National Institute for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (Ni-MSME) under the Ministry will provide internships for students of several educational institutions.

• FM allocated Rs. 1.48 lakh crore for education, employment and skilling. 5 schemes for 4.1 crore youth with an outlay of Rs. 2 lakh crore over a period of 5 years.

• Government to provide e-vouchers directly to 1 lakh students every year with interest subvention of 3 percent of loan amount.

• 1,000 ITIs to be upgraded in hub and spoke model.