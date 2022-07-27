84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
National

Immortalised by French writer, Tiger 'George' a hit in European social media

By IANS
Immortalised by French writer, Tiger George a hit in European social media
X

Source: IANS 

Thiruvananthapuram, July 27: Thanks to French writer Claire le Michel, George, a Bengal Tiger who passed away last year has emerged as a rage in the European social media and has a game based on him.

By now George has become part of the French curriculum too and is titled 'The Story of George'.

Claire, a writer and dancer, came to the city in 2019 for a writing residency assignment and was attached to the Alliance Francaise de Trivandrum and her topic of assignment was "connect between nature and animals".

A chance meeting with the Trivandrum Zoo veterinarian Jacob Alexander appeared to be a turning point for George whom Claire decided to write about.

After going back, Claire's write up through a story about George was first published in a French blog, later aired in the radio and finally found its way into French curriculum and now has become hugely popular in the European social media and the new game has become even more popular.

Incidentally, in 2015, the tiger was brought from Wayanad, when it started entering human settlements.

Alexander, the Zoo vet, recalls that his condition was very bad and soon all the care was provided to him. The tiger started to recover and was named George.

"When the tiger was brought then, none expected it to survive, but we did our best and revived him well. When he was brought to us in 2015, he was around 16 years and when he passed away in the last week of 2021 December, he was 22 years and there was not a single teeth. It was a real touching experience we all had with George and we are all happy that he is again in the news," said Alexander, the Zoo vet who has been here for the past 11 years.

"The reason why George has suddenly become a hit in the European social media is a 'game' based on him.

Claire is expected to arrive here and the 'game' is being planned to go global," added Alexander.

IANS


More in Entertainment
Assam CID issues advisory against WhatsApp fraud

Assam CID issues advisory against WhatsApp fraud

Universities, academia play major role to combat cyber threat: Assam DGP

Universities, academia play major role to combat cyber threat: Assam...

Assamese dancer Chandana Devi no more

Assamese dancer Chandana Devi no more

Next Story
Similar Posts
Google Maps bring back Street View experience for Indian users
2022-07-27T19:31:08+05:30

New Delhi, July 27: With an aim to enhance user experience, Google Maps on Wednesday brought back...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

ISRO earns USD 279 million in forex through satellite launches
27 July 2022 9:49 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 27: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), through its commercial arms, has...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

SC backs ED powers under PMLA, says power to arrest not arbitrary
27 July 2022 9:10 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 27: The Supreme Court on Wednesday backed the Enforcement Directorate's powers under...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Govt's green signal to CSR fund spending for 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign
27 July 2022 6:18 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 27: Intensifying its efforts to popularise the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

'Ailing Sonia being harassed' says Congress
27 July 2022 5:24 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 27: The Congress on Wednesday alleged that an ailing Sonia Gandhi was being harassed...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

COVID-19: India reports 18,313 fresh cases, 57 fatalities
27 July 2022 5:01 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 27: With 18,313 fresh cases reported in a day, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Suspected case of monkeypox in Patna
2022-07-26T19:30:52+05:30

Patna, July 26: The Bihar Health Department detected a suspected case of monkeypox in Patna's...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Twitter says whole business will close due to account blocking orders, K'taka HC issues notice to...
26 July 2022 9:28 AM GMT

Bengaluru, July 26: Karnataka High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the ruling BJP government at...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Govt denies phone tapping allegation of V-P candidate Alva
26 July 2022 8:22 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 26: The Centre on Tuesday refuted opposition's Vice-Presidential candidate Margaret...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Rahul Gandhi detained during Cong protest against Sonia Gandhi's questioning
26 July 2022 7:55 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 26: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and several party MPs were detained by...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Congress to hold 'satyagraha' against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED
26 July 2022 6:13 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 26: The Congress on Tuesday said it will stage a 'satyagraha' all over the country...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India reports 14,830 new COVID-19 cases, 36 fatalities
26 July 2022 5:05 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 26: With 14,830 new COVID-19 cases being reported in a day, India's tally of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

SC notice to Centre on plea to conduct delimitation exercise in four North Eastern states
25 July 2022 10:17 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 25: The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Centre and others on a...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Immortalised by French writer, Tiger George a hit in European social media

Thiruvananthapuram, July 27: Thanks to French writer Claire le Michel, George, a Bengal Tiger who passed away last year has emerged as a rage in the European social media and has a game based on him.

By now George has become part of the French curriculum too and is titled 'The Story of George'.

Claire, a writer and dancer, came to the city in 2019 for a writing residency assignment and was attached to the Alliance Francaise de Trivandrum and her topic of assignment was "connect between nature and animals".

A chance meeting with the Trivandrum Zoo veterinarian Jacob Alexander appeared to be a turning point for George whom Claire decided to write about.

After going back, Claire's write up through a story about George was first published in a French blog, later aired in the radio and finally found its way into French curriculum and now has become hugely popular in the European social media and the new game has become even more popular.

Incidentally, in 2015, the tiger was brought from Wayanad, when it started entering human settlements.

Alexander, the Zoo vet, recalls that his condition was very bad and soon all the care was provided to him. The tiger started to recover and was named George.

"When the tiger was brought then, none expected it to survive, but we did our best and revived him well. When he was brought to us in 2015, he was around 16 years and when he passed away in the last week of 2021 December, he was 22 years and there was not a single teeth. It was a real touching experience we all had with George and we are all happy that he is again in the news," said Alexander, the Zoo vet who has been here for the past 11 years.

"The reason why George has suddenly become a hit in the European social media is a 'game' based on him.

Claire is expected to arrive here and the 'game' is being planned to go global," added Alexander.

IANS


More in Entertainment
Assam CID issues advisory against WhatsApp fraud

Assam CID issues advisory against WhatsApp fraud

Universities, academia play major role to combat cyber threat: Assam DGP

Universities, academia play major role to combat cyber threat: Assam...

Assamese dancer Chandana Devi no more

Assamese dancer Chandana Devi no more

Similar Posts
Google Maps bring back Street View experience for Indian users
2022-07-27T19:31:08+05:30

New Delhi, July 27: With an aim to enhance user experience, Google Maps on Wednesday brought back...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

ISRO earns USD 279 million in forex through satellite launches
27 July 2022 9:49 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 27: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), through its commercial arms, has...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

SC backs ED powers under PMLA, says power to arrest not arbitrary
27 July 2022 9:10 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 27: The Supreme Court on Wednesday backed the Enforcement Directorate's powers under...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Govt's green signal to CSR fund spending for 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign
27 July 2022 6:18 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 27: Intensifying its efforts to popularise the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

'Ailing Sonia being harassed' says Congress
27 July 2022 5:24 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 27: The Congress on Wednesday alleged that an ailing Sonia Gandhi was being harassed...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

COVID-19: India reports 18,313 fresh cases, 57 fatalities
27 July 2022 5:01 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 27: With 18,313 fresh cases reported in a day, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Suspected case of monkeypox in Patna
2022-07-26T19:30:52+05:30

Patna, July 26: The Bihar Health Department detected a suspected case of monkeypox in Patna's...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Twitter says whole business will close due to account blocking orders, K'taka HC issues notice to...
26 July 2022 9:28 AM GMT

Bengaluru, July 26: Karnataka High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the ruling BJP government at...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Govt denies phone tapping allegation of V-P candidate Alva
26 July 2022 8:22 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 26: The Centre on Tuesday refuted opposition's Vice-Presidential candidate Margaret...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Rahul Gandhi detained during Cong protest against Sonia Gandhi's questioning
26 July 2022 7:55 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 26: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and several party MPs were detained by...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Congress to hold 'satyagraha' against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED
26 July 2022 6:13 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 26: The Congress on Tuesday said it will stage a 'satyagraha' all over the country...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India reports 14,830 new COVID-19 cases, 36 fatalities
26 July 2022 5:05 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 26: With 14,830 new COVID-19 cases being reported in a day, India's tally of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

SC notice to Centre on plea to conduct delimitation exercise in four North Eastern states
25 July 2022 10:17 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 25: The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Centre and others on a...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

X
X