IMD issues 'yellow alert' for heavy rainfall in 8 Tamil Nadu districts

Chennai, July 30: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'yellow alert' for eight districts of Tamil Nadu for the next two days, saying heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms are expected. Heavy rainfall with thunderstorms has been predicted in The Nilgiris , Coimbatore, Kanyakumari, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Tenkasi and Tirunelveli districts of Tamil Nadu for the next two days.

The rest of the state will receive light to moderate rain for the next two days. Wind is likely to blow between 35-45 kmph in the next 24 hours. The IMD statement also said that various parts of Tamil Nadu, especially the coastal areas and Western Ghats are expected to receive heavy rains from August 1 onwards.

As per the Regional Meteorological Centre's south west monsoon rainfall data from June 1 to July 29, Tamil Nadu recorded 179 mm rainfall against the normal rainfall of 115 mm.