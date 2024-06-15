IIT KGP student Faizan Ahmed was stabbed and shot: Forensic expert report

Guwahati, June 15: In a significant development in the IIT Kharagpur student Faizan Ahmed death case, a gunshot wound and a stab wound were found on his neck after the forensic expert conducted a second postmortem of his body on Calcutta High Court’s order.

According to a report prepared by forensic expert Dr A K Gupta, the neck of the deceased showed signs of a gunshot wound on the upper left side and a stab wound on the right, indicating that Faizan did not take his life but was rather murdered.

This revelation comes after Faizan’s mother, Rehana, moved the High Court to seek the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate his death, following which the court in May 2023 ordered the exhumation of his body and a second post-mortem examination.

According to reports, the wounds found by the forensic expert were not documented by police during the initial investigation, nor were they filmed during the first autopsy conducted in October 2022.

The report of the second autopsy further stated that human blood was detected on the nails and hair strands of the victim.

It may be mentioned that the decomposed body of Faizan, hailing from Assam’s Tinsukia, was found in a room at Lala Lajpat Rai Hostel on October 14, 2022. He was a third-year mechanical student at the prestigious educational institution.

Following the forensic expert report, the grieving mother of IIT Kharagpur student Faizan Ahmed alleged that he was murdered mercilessly and that the authorities of the prestigious institution were involved in this crime.



