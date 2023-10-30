Received an emergency alert on your mobile? Here’s what the notification means

Guwahati, Oct 30: Android and iOS users in India were sent an "Emergency Alert" today. A text message was sent along with a robust audible alert and vibration.

The message was sent by the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) as part of their ongoing efforts to improve disaster-related emergency communication.

While certain users got the alert with a loud sound and vibration, those who had their phones on silent didn't receive the message with an audible tone or vibration. Nonetheless, the system is programmed to bypass the silent mode on smartphones to ensure the user is notified. The message also included a timestamp indicating when it was received and sent to a variety of devices.

The message was delivered in both English and Assamese. It conveyed the following: “This is a SAMPLE TESTING MESSAGE sent through Cell Broadcasting System by Department of Telecommunication, Government of India. Please ignore this message as no action is required from your end. This message has been sent to test Pan-India Emergency Alert System being implemented by National Disaster Management Authority. It aims to enhance public safety and provide timely alerts during emergencies. Timestamp: 30-10-2023 12:10 PM 31”

The DOT in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is conducting comprehensive testing of the Cell Broadcast Alert System. This initiative aims to bolster emergency communication during disasters and prioritise the safety and well-being of citizens.

A government statement released by the Ministry of Communications stated that the Cell Broadcast Alert System represents a cutting-edge technology that disseminates critical and time-sensitive disaster management messages to all mobile devices within specified geographical areas, regardless of whether the recipients are residents or visitors. This ensures that crucial emergency information reaches as many individuals as possible promptly.

Government agencies and emergency services employ Cell Broadcast to keep the public informed about potential threats and to provide vital updates during critical situations. Common applications of Cell Broadcast include delivering emergency alerts such as severe weather warnings (e.g., Tsunamis, Flash Floods, Earthquakes), public safety messages, evacuation notices, and other critical information.

The Assam police urged the citizens not to panic after receiving the text message on their mobile phones.

“When your phone goes "beep beep" with a test emergency alert, just remember – it's not a Bollywood plot twist! No need to panic, it's just a way of making sure that our alert system is in top shape,” the Assam Police stated on X.