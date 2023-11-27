‘If Modi had been PM instead of Manmohan Singh…’ Assam CM on 26/11 terror attack

Guwahati, Nov 27: The 26/11 Mumbai terror attack is a black day in the history of India where several security personnel and civilians laid down their lives at the hands of heavily armed Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in the financial capital of India.

On the 15th anniversary of the Mumbai Terror attack, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday asserted that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been in office at the time of the attack instead of Manmohan Singh, things would have been different.

The chief minister said, “It is a very sad day. I think if Narendra Modi had been the PM instead of Manmohan Singh at that time, the things that Congress did would not have been done. And we feel sad that we are not able to do what should have been done.”

It may be mentioned that on November 26, 2008, heavily armed terrorists from LeT created havoc on the streets of Mumbai attacking multiple key public installations and indiscriminately firing on unarmed civilians.

The terror attacks resulted in the deaths of more than 166 people, including foreigners, and more than 300 people sustained injuries.