Iconic actress Waheeda Rehman to receive Dadasaheb Phalke award

Guwahati, Sept 26: Celebrated actress Waheeda Rehman is poised to be honored with the esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award, a testament to her remarkable contributions to the Indian film industry.

Over the course of her illustrious career, Waheeda ji has garnered widespread acclaim for her memorable performances in a multitude of Hindi cinema classics.

Her movies included "Pyaasa," "Kaagaz ke Phool," "Chaudhavi Ka Chand," "Saheb Biwi Aur Ghulam," "Guide," "Khamoshi," and many others.

The announcement of this accolade was made by Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur, who shared the news through his official social media handle.

He wrote, "I feel an immense sense of happiness and honour in announcing that Waheeda Rehman ji is being bestowed with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award this year for her stellar contribution to Indian Cinema."





With a career spanning more than five decades, Waheeda Rehman has consistently exhibited exceptional finesse in bringing her characters to life on the silver screen.

Waheeda Rehman's previous accolades include the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awards, further highlighting her unwavering dedication, commitment, and her embodiment of the strength and resilience of a quintessential Bharatiya Nari

This recognition arrives at a moment coinciding with the passage of the historic Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (Women Empowerment and Recognition Act), emphasizing the significance of her contributions to the world of Indian cinema and her role as an inspirational figure for women across the nation.