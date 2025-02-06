ICMR initiates development of H5N1 vaccine to combat bird flu threat

Guwahati, Feb 6: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has initiated efforts to develop an indigenous human vaccine against the highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5N1). The council has invited expressions of interest from eligible organizations, companies, and manufacturers for joint research and development collaboration.

H5N1, a severe strain of bird flu, remains a significant threat to both animal and human health in India.

According to official data, recent outbreaks in 2021, 2023, and 2024 have severely impacted poultry and wild birds, causing economic losses in the poultry sector and raising public health concerns due to the virus' zoonotic potential.

The avian influenza H5N1 virus has a case fatality rate exceeding 50%, making it one of the deadliest zoonotic viruses. Although human cases are rare, the virus has the potential to mutate and enable sustained human-to-human transmission, which could trigger a global pandemic.

The infection in humans, typically contracted through direct contact with infected birds, presents severe symptoms ranging from fever and respiratory distress to multi-organ failure.

While India has not reported significant human cases in recent years, the risk persists due to the country's large poultry industry and frequent human-animal interactions in live bird markets.

India has been actively monitoring avian influenza through surveillance programs and medical countermeasures such as vaccines and antiviral drugs. However, given the sporadic occurrence of severe human infections worldwide, ICMR is now focusing on developing an indigenous vaccine to enhance the country's preparedness.

The council’s call for collaboration is expected to accelerate vaccine research and bolster India's defenses against a potential H5N1 outbreak.