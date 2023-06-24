ICF 'turns out' 25th Vande Bharat train set, says top official

Chennai, Jun 24: City-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF) has "turned out" its 25th Vande Bharat Express train set and it is bound for Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, a top official said on Saturday.

ICF General Manager B G Mallya said the state-of-the-art train set has captured the hearts of all Indians.

The rail coach maker has manufactured all Vande Bharat train sets so far to have been launched on various routes, an official said.

"I am very happy to inform you, that thanks to your efforts, this morning ICF has turned out the 25th Vande Bharat train set. This train is going to Bhopal," Mallya said in a video message to employees of the state-run entity, and shared with the media here.

He thanked and lauded the workforce for reaching the milestone.