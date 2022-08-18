I&B Ministry blocks 8 YouTube channels under IT Rules, 2021

Guwahati, Aug 18: The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (I&B), utilising the emergency powers under the IT Rules, 2021, has blocked eight YouTube-based news channels, one Facebook account, and two Facebook posts for spreading misinformation related to India's national security, foreign relations, and public order. According to reports, 7 Indian and 1 Pakistan based YouTube news channels blocked under IT Rules, 2021.

According to the Ministry of I&B, "The purpose of the content published by some of these YouTube channels was to spread hatred among religious communities in India. False claims were made in various videos of the blocked YouTube channels. Examples include fake news such as the Government of India to have ordered the demolition of religious structures; the Government of India to have banned celebration of religious festivals, declaration of religious war in India, etc. Such content was found to have the potential to create communal disharmony and disturb public order in the country. "

It is reported that the YouTube channels were also used to post fake news on various subjects, such as the Indian Armed Forces, Jammu and Kashmir, etc. The content was observed to be completely false and sensitive from the perspective of national security and India's friendly relations with foreign states.

This was found to be detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of India, security of the state, India's friendly relations with foreign states, and public order in the country, which implies that the content covered the ambit of section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The blocked YouTube channels include, Loktantra TV, U&V TV, AM Razvi, Gouravshali Pawan Mithilanchal, SeeTop5TH, Sarkari Update, Sab Kuch Dekho and one Pakistani channel named News Kin Duniya.

The blocked YouTube channels had over 114 crore views; and 85 lakh 73 thousand subscribers in total.

The Ministry of I&B further stated, "The blocked Indian YouTube channels were observed to be using fake and sensational thumbnails, images of news anchors and logos of certain TV news channels to mislead the viewers to believe that the news was authentic. All the YouTube channels blocked by the Ministry were displaying advertisements on their videos with false content detrimental to communal harmony, public order and India's foreign relations."



The Ministry has blocked 102 YouTube based news channels and several other social media accounts so far, since December 2021.