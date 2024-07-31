IAS Preeti Sudan appointed as UPSC chairman

Guwahati, July 31: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has appointed IAS Preeti Sudan as the New Chairman of the commission, and will take charge on August 1.

This comes after the resignation of former chairman of the UPSC, Manoj Soni, who resigned earlier this month due to “personal reasons.”



In an order dated July 29, 2024, issued by Shashi Ranjan Kumar, Secretary of UPSC, it stated, “Hon’ble President Draupadi Murmu has also approved the appointment of Smt. Preeti Sudan, Member UPSC, under clause (1A) of the Article 316 of the constitution for performing the duties of Chairman, UPSC with effect from 1st August, 2024 till further orders or till 29.04.2025, whichever is earlier”.



Preeti Sudan, an IAS officer from the 1983 batch of the Andhra Pradesh cadre, previously held the position of Union Health Secretary until July 2020. Before her role in health, she served as the Secretary of the Department of Food and Public Distribution.

















