IAF plane crashes in Jaisalmer, pilot ejected safely

Guwahati, Mar 12: An Indian Air Force aircraft a Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas crashed near Jaisalmer on Tuesday during an operational training sortie.

Fortunately, the pilot ejected safely from the aircraft.



A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.



Following the incident, the Indian Air Force, via the microblogging site 'X', stated, “One Tejas aircraft of the Indian Air Force met with an accident at Jaisalmer today during an operational training sortie. The pilot ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been constituted to find out the cause of the accident.”

