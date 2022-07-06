84 years of service to the nation
IAF gets highest number of job applications under Agnipath scheme

By IANS
IAF gets highest number of job applications under Agnipath scheme
Photo: IANS

New Delhi, July 6: The Indian Air Force has received the highest number of job applications under the new recruitment scheme Agnipath, compared to the earlier recruitment format after the completion of online registration process.

It has received a total of 7,49,899 job applications under the new recruitment scheme -- the highest number in any recruitment cycle till now. Earlier, the highest number of applications received was 6,31,528 in any recruitment cycle, according to IAF.

"Compared to 6,31,528 applications in the past, which was the highest in any recruitment cycle, this time 7,49,899 applications have been received", said IAF in a tweet after the registrations process ended.

The online registration process for Indian Air Force under the Agnipath scheme started on June 24 and concluded on July 5.

The first batch of Agniveer vayu would be enrolled by December and training would commence by December 30. The Phase 1 online examination process would start on July 24. The first batch would be enrolled by December and training would commence by December 30.

The Agniveervayu will be enrolled in the Indian Air Force under Air Force Act 1950, for a period of four years. Agniveervayu would form a distinct rank in the Indian Air Force, different from any other existing ranks, as per the released notification.

IANS


Fresh batch of nearly 6,000 pilgrims leave for Amarnath shrine amid tight security
6 July 2022 7:59 AM GMT

Jammu, Jul 6: A fresh batch of nearly 6,000 pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar base camp here on Wednesday...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

NHAI bribery case: Trial proceedings delayed as CBI awaits Centre's nod even after 7 months
6 July 2022 6:15 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 6: The CBI needs one more month to get sanction to prosecute Akil Ahmad, the NHAI...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,15,212
6 July 2022 5:05 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) India logged 16,159 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

In a first, states ranked for food & nutrition
2022-07-05T20:30:19+05:30

New Delhi, July 5: In the first ever 'State Ranking Index' under the National Food Security Act...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Twitter moves court against Indian govt's content blocking orders
5 July 2022 11:12 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 5: Twitter has moved the Karnataka High Court against the Indian government's...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Gang of fake sadhus from Rajasthan arrested in Hyderabad
5 July 2022 11:03 AM GMT

Hyderabad, July 5: Telangana police have arrested a gang of fake sadhus who duped a person to the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

PDP demands high level probe against BJP leadership for 'sheltering' LeT terrorist
5 July 2022 10:49 AM GMT

Jammu, Jul 5: PDP on Tuesday staged a protest demonstration here against the BJP over alleged...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Nupur Sharma case: Retired judges, bureaucrats term SC observations 'unfortunate, unprecedented'
5 July 2022 7:59 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 5: A group consisting of 15 retired judges of various high courts, 77 retired...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Centre sends show cause notices to Ola Electric, Okinawa, others on EV fires
5 July 2022 7:11 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 5: Alarmed at the unabated EV fire incidents, the Centre has now sent show cause...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Take measures to remove criminals from politics: Allahabad HC to Parliament, ECI
5 July 2022 5:57 AM GMT

Lucknow, July 5: The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court has asked the Parliament and the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active COVID-19 cases in country climb to 1,14,475
5 July 2022 5:01 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 5: India added 13,086 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Tripura CM quits RS membership, to take oath as Assembly member on July 8
2022-07-04T20:30:49+05:30

Agartala, July 4: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who was elected to the state Assembly on June...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Maha CM Eknath Shinde wins House confidence with 164 votes
4 July 2022 8:35 AM GMT

Mumbai, July 4: As expected, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's government supported by the Bharatiya...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

