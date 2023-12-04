IAF aircraft crashes in Telangana, 2 killed

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati, Dec 2: Two Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots were killed after their Pilatus trainer aircraft crashed at Toorpan town on Monday morning in Telangana's Medak district.
As per reports, the mishap took place at around 8:55 a.m. during training at the Air Force Academy near Dindigul district.
The Indian Air Force shared the tragic news via the microblogging site ‘X’ and has ordered a Court of Inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident.
