IAF aircraft crashes in Telangana, 2 killed

Guwahati, Dec 2: Two Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots were killed after their Pilatus trainer aircraft crashed at Toorpan town on Monday morning in Telangana's Medak district.

As per reports, the mishap took place at around 8:55 a.m. during training at the Air Force Academy near Dindigul district.

The Indian Air Force shared the tragic news via the microblogging site ‘X’ and has ordered a Court of Inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident.





A Pilatus PC 7 Mk II aircraft met with an accident today morning during a routine training sortie from AFA, Hyderabad. It is with deep regret that the IAF confirms both pilots onboard the aircraft sustained fatal injuries. No damage to any civil life or property has been… — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 4, 2023



