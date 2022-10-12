IAF Agniveer registration to begin from November 1, Details inside

Guwahati, Oct 12: Indian Air Force announced the registration process for the Agniveer recruitment drive for all eligible female and male candidates. The registration is set to begin in the first week of November, whereas, the online examination will be conducted in January, 2023, the IAF announced.

"Registration for STAR 01/2023 for Agniveervayu Intake 01/2023 will open in first week of Nov 2022 for male and female candidates. On-line examination will be conducted in mid Jan 2023," a tweet from the Indian Air Force's official Twitter handle said.

Registration for STAR 01/2023 for Agniveervayu Intake 01/2023 will open in first week of Nov 2022 for male and female candidates.

On-line examination will be conducted in mid Jan 2023.



For more details, interested candidates may visit https://t.co/kVQxOwD3qH pic.twitter.com/IFcV0ZfSkY — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) October 12, 2022

A total of 46,000 Agniveers (40,000 for Army and 3,000 each for IAF and Navy) will be recruited for the three services this year. Out of which only 25% of them will be selected after four years of induction in the regular military cadre to serve for another 15 years. They will get benefits like pension and healthcare facilities.

The Agnipath Scheme provides an opportunity for Indian youth to serve in the regular cadre of the Armed Forces for a period of four years. This is seen as a major defence policy reform introduced by the Narendra Modi-led government to usher in a new era in the human resource policy of the Army, Air Force and Navy.

Eligibility

As per the IAF's guidelines candidates born between - 29 Dec 1999 to 29 Jun 2005 are eligible to register, provided they are citizens of India or Nepal.

To get selected as an Agniveervayu, the candidate must be physically and mentally fit to perform duties in any part of the world, climate and terrain.

Pays and Perks

In the first year, Agniveers will get Rs 30,000 per month but they will receive only Rs 21,000 as 30 per cent of their remuneration or Rs 9,000 will be their contribution to the Agniveer Corpus Fund and the government will contribute the same amount to the corpus fund.

Agniveers will receive Rs 33,000 in the second year, Rs 36,500 in the third year and Rs 40,000 in the fourth year.

For more details on eligibility criteria visit IAF's official Agniveer Vayu website: https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in/AV/