"I will become your voice in Parliament” Rahul Gandhi to NEET aspirants

Guwahati, Jun 9: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while criticising PM-designate Narendra Modi over the NEET-UG medical entrance irregularities, vowed to champion students’ concerns in Parliament.

While hitting out at Modi for inaction and promising to address the issue of paper leaks, the Congress leader assured students in the country that he would become their voice in Parliament and strongly raise the issues in Parliament.

While taking to X, Gandhi wrote, “Narendra Modi has not even taken oath yet and the scam in NEET exam has devastated more than 24 lakh students and their families. Six students from the same exam centre top the exam with maximum marks. Many get such marks which is technically not possible, but the government is continuously denying the possibility of paper leak.”

“Congress had made a robust plan to deal with this 'paper leak industry' which is being run in collusion with the education mafia and the government machinery. In our manifesto, we had pledged to free the students from paper leak by making a law,” Gandhi wrote.

“Today, I assure all the students of the country that I will become your voice in Parliament and strongly raise the issues related to your future. The youth have expressed confidence in INDIA – INDIA will not allow their voice to be suppressed,” he added.

नरेंद्र मोदी ने अभी शपथ भी नहीं ली है और NEET परीक्षा में हुई धांधली ने 24 लाख से अधिक स्टूडेंट्स और उनके परिवारों को तोड़ दिया है।



एक ही एग्जाम सेंटर से 6 छात्र मैक्सिमम मार्क्स के साथ टॉप कर जाते हैं, कितनों को ऐसे मार्क्स मिलते हैं जो टेक्निकली संभव ही नहीं है, लेकिन सरकार… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 9, 2024

According to reports, the ministry of education has constituted a four-member panel headed by the former Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) chairperson to review the irregularities flagged by parents and candidates. Demand for a fresh examination has also been raised following multiple issues.



This development comes on the heels of a recent controversy surrounding 67 students who achieved a perfect score of 720 in the exams, with six of them identified as being from the same exam centre in Faridabad, Haryana. Among other issues, it also includes awarding grace marks to more than 1,563 candidates.

Several political parties have called for a Supreme Court-monitored probe into NEET result irregularities.