I challenge Rahul Gandhi to contest against me in Hyderabad: Owaisi

Hyderabad, Sep 25: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has challenged Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections against him from Hyderabad and not from Wayanad.

Participating in a rally on Monday, Owaisi said, "Is baar Wayanad se nahi Hyderabad mein muqabla karo” (This time fight from Hyderabad and not Wayanad). I am challenging you (Rahul Gandhi) don’t go to Wayanad, come to Hyderabad and contest elections."

“You keep giving big statements, come to the ground and let’s have a contest. People from Congress will say a lot of things, but I am ready. Come and face this man with beard and sherwani, you will know what a contest means,” he stated.

“Babri Masjid and Secretariat's mosque were demolished under the Congress regime," he charged.

“The same BJP MP who bad mouthed in Parliament had also stood up against me to speak. I strictly told him to sit down. You can’t face my sharp tongue. The Congress people would do a lot of talking. I am ready. I am also appealing before the people of Telangana, remember, the common man was harassed and attacked during the regime of Congress. With great difficulty, we have ensured peace in the city. This peace should be intact,” Owaisi stated.

Rahul Gandhi recently charged that BJP, Bharata Rastra Samithi (BRS) and AIMIM are collaborating ahead of the state Assembly elections.