'I am indebted to Kashi', PM Modi inaugurates development projects worth Rs 3,880 crore

Varanasi, April 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that in the last ten years, Varanasi's status has been elevated from an ancient city to a "rapidly growing city."

PM Modi arrived in his parliamentary constituency for the 50th time for the inauguration and laying the foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 3,880 crore.

PM Modi also unveiled and initiated a total of 44 projects aimed at transforming both urban and rural infrastructure in the region. These projects are expected to significantly enhance public amenities, improve connectivity, and modernise essential services for the people of Varanasi.

Addressing a massive public gathering of more than 50,000 people of the constituency he has represented since 2014, PM Modi said, "I am indebted to Kashi. Kashi is mine, I am Kashi's."

"In the last 10 years, Varanasi has progressed rapidly. Kashi has protected history, embraced modernity and taken strong steps forward for the future. Kashi is not only ancient but also a growing city," he added.

"The Kashi managed by Mahadev is leading Purvanchal's development," the Prime Minister said.

He stated that various infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing connectivity, the Har Ghar Jal Yojana, and numerous other developmental initiatives will contribute to creating a 'Viksit Purvanchal' for the youth.

PM Modi invoked Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his birth anniversary and said that the Centre is taking forward Phule and his wife Savitri Bai Phule's resolve towards women empowerment.

Taking a dig at the Opposition over dynastic politics, PM Modi said, "We are taking forward the idea of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas' for the nation. Those whose only focus is to conspire to seize power, their resolve is 'Parivar ka Sath, Parivar ka Vikas.'"

He praised Banas Dairy in Varanasi for its initiatives aimed at empowering women, particularly through the Lakhpati Didi program. He also congratulated the animal keepers, especially the women in the Purvanchal region, for serving as an inspiration to the rest of the community.

He mentioned that today, India is the largest producer of milk in the world and attributed this achievement to the animal keepers and the dairy sector of the nation.

Among the major projects inaugurated are a newly constructed transit hostel at the Police Lines and modern police barracks in Ramnagar, highlighting the government's commitment to enhancing civic infrastructure and law enforcement facilities.

The Prime Minister also distributed Geographical Indication (GI) certificates for 21 newly registered products of Uttar Pradesh.



