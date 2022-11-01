Hyderabad woman suffers 'beauty parlour stroke" at salon before hair cut

Guwahati, Nov 1: In a bizarre incident, a woman aged 50 years from Hyderabad had a near-death experience after suffering a stroke while getting her hair washed before a haircut. The lady was rushed to the hospital where the doctors treating her said that the cause behind the stroke is suspected to be a key vessel supplying blood to the brain was pressed when she bent her back for the hair wash.

Such fatal stroke is termed as 'beauty parlour stroke syndrome' after it was first reported in the U.S in 1993 by a neurologist.

It is reported that similar cases are common among men walking into salons for a neck massage.

According to health experts it occurs when the masseur presses down on the neck and head hard even twist at times which leads to the tender vessels getting injured, causing stroke.

The beauty parlour stroke syndrome occurred to the woman due to hyperextension of neck towards the basin while washing hair.

The symptoms of the stroke includes, dizziness, nausea, vomiting and uneasiness.

According to reports, the woman also underwent through similar symptoms. However, after consulting a neurologist clots were found in her right cerebellum and in a key artery in the back of the neck.

It is reported that the woman has been put on medication for life due to the stroke.