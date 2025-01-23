Hyderabad-based INCOIS bags disaster management award 2025

New Delhi, Jan 23: Hyderabad-based Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has been selected for the Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar-2025, in the Institutional Category, for its excellent work in disaster management (cyclone advisories which led to timely evacuations), a statement said on Thursday.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs 51 lakh and a certificate in the case of an institution and Rs 5 lakh and a certificate in the case of an individual. For 2025, 297 nominations were received from institutions and individuals. The Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, instituted the annual award known as Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar to recognise and honour the invaluable contribution and selfless service rendered by individuals and organisations in the field of disaster management, the statement said.

The award is announced every year on January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has constantly stressed on improving disaster management practices, preparedness, mitigation and response mechanisms resulting in a significant reduction in casualties during natural calamities.

For the award of 2025, nominations were solicited from July 1, 2024 onwards. The award scheme for the year 2025 was given wide publicity through print, electronic and social media. Established in 1999, the INCOIS is integral to the nation's disaster management strategy, specialising in early alerts for ocean-related hazards.

It established the Indian Tsunami Early Warning Centre (ITEWC) which provides tsunami alerts within 10 minutes, serving India and 28 Indian Ocean countries. The Institute has been recognised by UNESCO as a top Tsunami Service Provider. Supported by a network of seismic stations, tide gauges and other ocean sensors, it also provides high-wave, cyclone, and storm surge forecasts, helping to safeguard coastal areas and maritime operations.

The INCOIS assisted during the 2013 Phailin and 2014 Hudhud cyclone with advisories which led to timely evacuations and reduced risks to coastal populations. The Institute has developed the Search and Rescue Aided Tool (SARAT) to assist the Indian Coast Guard, Navy and Coastal Security Police, in locating individuals or objects lost at sea.

The INCOIS has also established the SynOPS visualisation platform which integrates real-time data to strengthen response coordination during extreme events. The INCOIS received the Geospatial World Excellence in Maritime Services Award in 2024 and the Disaster Risk Reduction Excellence Award in 2021.