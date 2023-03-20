Hunt on for Amritpal Singh; his uncle, driver surrender in Jalandhar; internet services remain suspended

Chandigarh, Mar 20: Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh's uncle and driver have surrendered before the Jalandhar police, even as the Punjab government extended the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services till Tuesday noon, officials said.

The hunt for the radical preacher entered the third day on Monday as the state police tightened the security blanket to nab him at the earliest.

According to police, Amritpal's uncle Harjit Singh and driver Harpreet Singh surrendered near Bullandpur gurdwara in Mehatpur area in Jalandhar late Sunday night.

At the time of surrender, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Border range) Narinder Bhargav and other police officials were also present there.

In a video shot during the surrender, Harjit could be seen showing his licensed 32 bore pistol and cash worth Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.25 lakh which he was carrying in the Mercedes car, which was later seized by police.

Both Harjit and Harpreet were taken away by the Amritsar Rural police, officials said.

Harjit helped Amritpal take over the accounts of 'Waris Punjab De', an organisation set up by singer-activist Deep Sidhu, they said, adding that Harjit was often seen by the preacher's side.

Amritpal became the head of the outfit months after Sidhu's death in a road accident.

"The hunt for Amritpal is still on," Jalandhar SSP (Rural) Swarandeep Singh said. Earlier, police had seized two vehicles of the preacher's convoy.

A CCTV footage doing the rounds of social media on Monday showed Amritpal's vehicle being chased by police on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government extended the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services till Tuesday noon.

"...It is directed that all mobile internet and SMS services shall be further suspended from March 20 to March 21 (12.00 hours) in the interest of public safety to prevent any incitement to violence and to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order," according to an order of the Home Affairs Department and Justice issued on Monday.

The broadband services are not being suspended so that banking facilities, hospital services and other essential services are not disrupted, said the order issued by the additional chief secretary.

The state authorities had on Saturday suspended the internet and SMS services till Sunday noon. Later, the curbs were extended till Monday noon.

Police on Saturday had launched a major crackdown against Amritpal and members of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'.

The elusive preacher, however, gave police the slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in Jalandhar district.

Police on Sunday had conducted flag marches and searches across Punjab, arresting 34 more supporters and shifting four men in custody to a jail in far-off Assam.

During the ongoing crackdown operations against elements of Amritpal-led 'Waris Punjab De' and persons attempting to disturb peace and harmony in the state, the state police has so far arrested 112 people.

The crackdown came weeks after Amritpal and his supporters barged into the Ajnala police station near Amritsar, extracting an assurance that an arrested man would be released.

With the state on high alert, senior officers of Punjab police have asserted that the law and order situation is under control and appealed to the public not to lend an ear to rumours.

Police on Sunday also said that it had registered an FIR against Amritpal and his supporters for breaking through a police checkpoint and another related to the recovery of a firearm in the vehicle found in a Jalandhar village.

Amritsar Rural police had also registered another FIR Saturday night under the Arms Act after the arrest of seven of the preacher's associates in that district.

Police had warned that strict action would be taken against anyone spreading rumours, saying it was monitoring fake news and hate speeches from different countries, states and cities.

The crackdown follows the FIR registered a day after the storming of the Ajnala police station on February 23.

The radical preacher and his supporters were accused of spreading disharmony, attempt to murder, attacking police personnel and obstructing public servants in discharge of their duties.

Six police personnel, including a superintendent of police, were injured in Ajnala.

Opposition parties have flagged the incident as a sign of the Aam Aadmi Party government's 'failure' to maintain law and order and expressed fears that Punjab could slide back to the days of militancy.