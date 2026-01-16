Hot-air balloon festival begins in Hyderabad, attracting many tourists

Hyderabad, Jan 16: Colourful hot-air balloons dotted Hyderabad skies as the three-day festival kicked off on Friday, marking a new chapter in Telangana's tourism sector.

State Tourism and Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao inaugurated the Festival near the historic Golconda Fort at the Golf Club.

He later undertook a hot air balloon ride as part of the opening celebrations. The Minister spent nearly one-and-a-half hours in the air, covering a distance of about 13 kilometres.

The ride began near the Golconda Golf Club and concluded at the outskirts of Appajiguda, offering sweeping aerial views of Hyderabad and its surrounding landscapes.

Around 40 passengers were carried in 18 hot air balloons that took off in the morning.

Describing the experience as "truly memorable," Jupally Krishna Rao said the initiative marked a new chapter in the State's tourism journey.

Highlighting Telangana's dual focus on heritage and innovation, the Minister said that while the International Kite and Sweet Festival reflects the State's rich culture, traditions and hospitality, events such as the Hot Air Balloon and Drone Festivals showcase modern technology and a future-oriented vision.

He noted that this convergence of culture and technology was key to positioning Telangana as a contemporary tourism destination.

Reiterating the government's commitment to strengthening the 'Destination Telangana' brand, Rao said the focus was on taking the State's natural beauty and historical legacy to a global audience.

Adventure tourism initiatives, he added, would play a significant role in attracting both domestic and international tourists by offering immersive and experiential travel opportunities.

The Minister said the State's new tourism policy aims to accelerate growth in the sector by attracting private investment and promoting public-private partnerships to develop world-class infrastructure and quality services.

These efforts, he said, would also generate employment and sustainable livelihood opportunities for local youth. "The balloons rising into the sky today symbolise Telangana tourism reaching new global heights," Jupally Krishna Rao said, expressing confidence that such initiatives would help place the State among the country’s leading tourism destinations.

Tourism Department officials said the hot air balloon ride priced at Rs 2,000 will last between 45 minutes and one hour, covering a distance of about 8 to 10 kilometres, depending on wind conditions. The maximum altitude for the flights has been fixed at 4,500 feet above sea level.

The venues for the morning flights on January 17 and 18 have not yet been finalised and will be decided based on weather conditions and wind direction.

Evening sessions will be held at the Parade Ground in Secunderabad, where tethered hot air balloons will be operated as night-glow displays. These rides will allow the balloon to move only vertically, going up and down, and will begin at 5 p.m. The tickets for this are priced at Rs 15.

