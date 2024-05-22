Home ministry office in North Block gets bomb threat mail

Guwahati, May 22: The Home Ministry office has been put on high alert after receiving a bomb threat, following which a team of bomb disposal squad along with fire tenders have been dispatched to the spot, said reports.

According to reports, the Delhi Police on Wednesday said that an email threat about a bomb was received by the Ministry of Home Affairs office in Delhi's North Block.

The incident is the latest among a spate of hoax bomb emails that have been sent to schools and airports.

Searches are on and, as of now, nothing suspicious has been found, the officer said.

