86 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
National

Holy bath turns evil: Child dies while dipping in Ganges for cancer cure

By The Assam Tribune
Holy bath turns evil: Child dies while dipping in Ganges for cancer cure
X

Representational image

Guwahati, Jan 25:In a horrifying incident, a child suffering from blood cancer died after his parents repeatedly dipped him in the Ganges river at Har-ki-Pauri in Haridwar.

According to reports, the child’s parents and his aunt dipped the child in the river for few minutes hoping for a miracle to cure the disease.

Unfortunately, the child couldn’t survive the ritual and lost his life.

A video of the incident is surfacing on the internet, where the aunt was seen dipping the child in the river while his parents were seen chanting mantras.



The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X