Holy bath turns evil: Child dies while dipping in Ganges for cancer cure

Guwahati, Jan 25:In a horrifying incident, a child suffering from blood cancer died after his parents repeatedly dipped him in the Ganges river at Har-ki-Pauri in Haridwar.

According to reports, the child’s parents and his aunt dipped the child in the river for few minutes hoping for a miracle to cure the disease.

Unfortunately, the child couldn’t survive the ritual and lost his life.

A video of the incident is surfacing on the internet, where the aunt was seen dipping the child in the river while his parents were seen chanting mantras.









