Ho Ho Ho! Mumbai Traffic Police’s Merry X’Mas greetings wow citizens

Mumbai, Dec 25: In a continuation of its traditions, the much-feared Mumbai Traffic Police’s witty 'Merry X’Mas' greetings for a safe festival endeared it to the citizenry, here on Monday.

The Mumbai Traffic Police (MTP) posted two greetings in English and Marathi on its social media handles emphasising the importance of both personal and cyber security during the festive season, which will culminate with the New Year-2024 celebrations when hordes troop out on the roads for merry revelry.

One image shows the roly-poly, laughing and lovable St. Nicholas -- popular worldwide as ‘Santa Claus’ -- astride a scooter with a sidecar on an empty road, abandoning his traditional reindeer-drawn chariot zipping through the cold, starry, wintry skies.

The chubby Santa Claus is shown in his familiar red-white warm attire, but his trademark fluffy-pointy cap is replaced by a stark greyish round helmet, while his favourite antlered 'driver' (the reindeer) is sitting comfortably in the sidecar, grinning, waving out and enjoying the unconventional 'ride' with positions switched.

The caption says: “X’Mas-t essential for Santa too! Ho Ho Ho! Self-Safety First is the only Claus(e) to truly enjoy the festive spirit. This season, keep up the joy and cheer by taking care of your ‘present’. Your favourite Santa is adhering to all safety norms to bring your gifts…”

Another message advises people to keep their gifts and passwords a secret, a take on the ‘Secret Santa’ traditions of the Christmas season.

“This Christmas keep your gifts & passwords a secret. Don’t let your bank account enter the wish-list of scammers!”, is the MTP's sagely hint to ensure cyber-security.

The Mumbai Traffic Police messages apparently had the desired effect with many liking, commenting and forwarding them for a safe-and-secure Merry Christmas.