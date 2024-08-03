HM Shah urges nation to take part in 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

New Delhi, Aug 3: Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday appealed to the countrymen to hoist the Tricolour at their homes from August 9 to 15 under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and also upload their selfies. "PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign has evolved into a national movement over the last two years, awakening the basic unity in every Indian across the length and breadth of the nation," Shah, also a Minister of Cooperation, said in a post on X.

"I appeal to all citizens to bolster this movement further and participate in it with the same enthusiasm again. Hoist our pride, our Tiranga, at your homes, take a selfie with the Tiranga, and upload it on the Har Ghar Tiranga website," he added. Several events, expected to witness immense public participation, are planned under the 'Har Gar Tiranga' campaign which was launched by the Ministry of Culture and has now transformed into a people's movement

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also lined up a series of events from August 11 to August 15 on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day. As part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, the BJP leaders and workers will take out marches across the country and observe 'Vibhajan Vivishika Diwas' on August 14 to remember the horrors of Partition.

Earlier in 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that August 14 would be observed as the 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'. In his 112th 'Mann Ki Baat' episode on July 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called upon all Indians to participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan' to celebrate Independence Day.

The PM highlighted the growing trend of taking selfies with the national flag and sharing them on social media. Encouraging participation, he urged citizens to upload selfies with the Tricolour on 'harghartiranga.com'. The Prime Minister also invited people to send their suggestions for the upcoming Independence Day address via the MyGov or NaMo App.