HM Amit Shah to lead major campaigns across Delhi today

New Delhi, Feb 3: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address several major public gatherings across Delhi on Monday as part of the BJP's ongoing campaign for the Assembly polls. The events will take place in key constituencies, aiming to strengthen the party's presence and connect with voters ahead of the upcoming elections on February 5.

The first public gathering will be held at Jangpura Assembly constituency. The event is scheduled for 11:30 AM at Bhagwan Nagar Market, Jangpura. Following that, HM Shah will visit the Bijwasan Assembly constituency at 2:30 PM, where he will address the gathering at Dada Dev Ground in Raj Nagar, Mehrauli. The final rally of the day will be in the Dwarka Assembly constituency at 3:30 PM, held at Ram Leela Ground, Durga Park, Najafgarh. These gatherings are part of a series of significant road shows organised by Delhi BJP to engage with voters and push the party’s message across the national Capital.

Earlier on Thursday while addressing a rally in Rohini and seeking votes for party candidate Vijender Gupta, Shah said the AAP party stands for “lies, deceit and fraud” as they have failed to deliver on several counts including their promise to close liquor vends in residential areas, making Yamuna as clean as London’s River Thames and doubling hospital beds.

He said Kejriwal has accused BJP of mixing poison in Yamuna water but does any single Delhiite believe him? HM Shah claimed that the AAP is a party which is known to break promises whereas every word that Prime Minister Narendra Modi says is etched in stone. As the February 5 polls approach, the battle for Delhi is intensifying, with the ruling AAP, BJP, and the Congress pulling out all stops to secure voter support. All three parties have released their manifestos, offering promises and pledges in exchange for control of the national Capital. The final outcome of this high-stakes contest will be known on February 8.