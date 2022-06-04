84 years of service to the nation
National

Hizbul terrorist commander killed in encounter at Anantnag

By IANS
Srinagar, June 4: Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist commander has been killed in an encounter that started on Friday between terrorists and security forces at Rishipora area in South Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said on Saturday.

Police said in the initial exchange of fire, three army personnel and one civilian got injured. All the injured were immediately airlifted to 92 base hospital Srinagar for treatment and are stated to be stable.

"Terrorist Commander of proscribed terror outfit HM Nisar Khanday killed. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one AK 47 rifle recovered. Operation in progress," Jammu and Kashmir Police quoting Inspector General Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar tweeted.

There have been a series of anti-terror operations in Kashmir over the last few months in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

Most of the operations have been jointly conducted by the police and the army on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.

IANS


