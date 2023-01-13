84 years of service to the nation
Himanta recalls Sharad Yadav's contribution to 'anti-establishment politics' in 70s

By PTI

Guwahati, Jan 13: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condoled the death of former Union minister Sharad Yadav, recalling his contribution to "anti-establishment politics" in the country in the 1970s.

In a tweet early on Friday, Sarma extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

"Sharad Yadav ji was a veteran of the JP Movement and helped shape the contours of new, anti-establishment politics in India in the 1970s. I am sad at his demise. My heartfelt condolences to the family. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Yadav, a veteran politician and former JD(U) chief, died on Thursday at a private hospital in Gurugram. He was 75.

PTI


