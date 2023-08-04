Himachal's monsoon mayhem: 199 people dead, 31 missing

Guwahati, July 4: As many as 200 people died and 31 went missing during the past 41 days since the onset of the monsoon in Himachal Pradesh, according to the state disaster management authority.

Out of 199, 57 deaths have been attributed to landslides and flash floods, while 142 were due to road accidents.

"So far 199 people have died in the monsoon due to various reasons. In which 57 people have lost their lives due to landslides and flash floods. 142 people have lost their lives due to road accidents or other reasons. In Himachal Pradesh, 31 people are missing and 229 people are injured," state disaster management authority.

Meanwhile, the rain-triggered flash floods have damaged 774 houses in the state while 7317 houses have been partially damaged. 254 shops and 2337 cow sheds have been damaged.

Moreover, the state witnessed 79 landslides and 53 flash flood incidents in the state, as per the data. Nearly 300 roads are closed in the state. 274 electricity and 42 water supply schemes are still disrupted.

The data claimed that the infrastructure was expected to have suffered a loss of 6563.58 crores during the Monsoon mayhem.

Furthermore, the state disaster management authority on Thursday sounded alert amid the heavy rain warning issued by the Indian meteorological department during the next two days in the state.







