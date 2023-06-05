Himachal to frame policy to find plastic alternatives: Sukhu

Shimla, June 5: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Monday announced that the state government would frame a policy within a year to find alternatives to plastic.

The Chief Minister said the government would also encourage industries to seek an alternative for plastic, and gradually thereafter enforce a complete ban on its use.

Presiding over a state-level function to mark World Environment Day here, he stressed for the utilisation of plastic in road construction and emphasised incorporating the culture and environment-oriented courses in the educational curriculum.

The government is actively seeking alternatives to boost and preserve the environment, said the Chief Minister, and urged people to cooperate with the government's efforts in environmental protection and reducing pollution.

He highlighted the impacts of climate change, such as changing weather patterns and increasing water crisis across the country, which is evident from the fact that many states were demanding extra water from Himachal.

The Chief Minister shed light on the first budget while emphasising his dedication to shaping a greener future for Himachal Pradesh.

He said to address environmental issues the present government has presented a 'green budget' by allocating funds for renewable energy initiatives, besides focusing on combating single-use of plastic.

"Over the next three years, government vehicles will be phased out and replaced with electric vehicles. The production of solar and wind energy is also being promoted in the state," he said.

Highlighting the state's efforts in promoting green energy, the Chief Minister urged the Central government to increase the state's share in hydropower projects. He said Himachal Pradesh is committed to its role as a pioneer in sustainable energy initiatives.

Cluster Head of GiZ, Mohd Al Khawad, emphasised that climate change is a significant concern in the Himalayan region, with its consequences becoming increasingly evident today.

GiZ is actively engaged in addressing this issue through four key projects in Himachal Pradesh. These projects focus on forest management, wetlands management, water security and water management.

Through these initiatives, GiZ aims to combat climate change and promote sustainable practices in the region.

UN Goodwill Ambassador Dia Mirza highlighted the adverse affects of plastic waste and its presence in human blood stream through intake of various eatables.

The government and industries have to think together to tackle this menace.

She exhorted to work with collective responsibility, adding alternatives to plastic is the need of the hour.