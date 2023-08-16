Himachal suffered loss of ₹10,000 cr; will take a year to redevelop, says CM

Guwahati, August 16: Amid incessant rainfall which triggered cloudbursts, landslides and road blocks, over 60 people have died in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand as the operations continue to rescue injured citizens and vehicles from under the debris.

Indian Army columns have been deployed for flood relief operations in Shimla, Fatehpur and Indora areas of the State. The death toll in rain-related incidents in the State has risen to over 60 with the chief minster stating that the State has suffered a loss of around Rs 10,000 crore.

“It will take around one year for us to redevelop the infrastructure of the state" Chief Minster Sukhu said. The chief minister had earlier today taken to X (previously known as Twitter) to share a video of people being evacuated.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that isolated but heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Himachal Pradesh in the next two days and over Uttarakhand and northeast India in the next 4-5 days.

Due to the heavy rainfall, the water levels of Delhi's Yamuna river breached the danger mark, for the second time this year, on Tuesday.

Incessant rains continue to wreak havoc in parts of Himachal Pradesh, resulting in damage to buildings and properties. 51 people were killed on Monday, while 9 lost their lives on Tuesday’s landslides incidents in the state.