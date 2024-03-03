Himachal: Avalanche hits Lahaul-Spiti after snowfall 

Guwahati, March 3: Following intense snowfall, an avalanche was reported on Sunday in the secluded Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh, according to officials. The revenue officer, as per an official statement, mentioned that the avalanche occurred near the Tandi Bridge in Lahaul subdivision, partially burying some shops. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

In response to the avalanche, the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority issued a travel advisory, warning of potential avalanches in the interiors of Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, and Kullu districts. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Office stated that the western disturbances, originating from the Caspian Sea and traversing the Afghanistan-Pakistan region, are expected to retreat from the region starting Tuesday. The past 24 hours witnessed widespread rain and snowfall due to an active western disturbance, and another one is expected to affect the region from Tuesday night.