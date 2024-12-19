​High-level meet held ahead of 50-year statehood celebration of Sikkim

Gangtok, Dec 19: To finalise the roadmap for the 50 years of statehood of Sikkim, a high-level meeting was held on Wednesday at the State Secretariat in Gangtok, officials said. The meeting was chaired by Chief Secretary V.B. Pathak and was attended by top IAS officers from various line departments and concerned government officials.

The objectives of the meeting were to review the departmental activities for the statehood celebrations and to identify key sectors in need of investment and resource allocation. Various departments presented their detailed project plans and budget requirements for the celebration. Pathak underscored that seamless coordination among departments is essential for the successful execution of the proposed plans.

He also reiterated that all departmental projects must align with the state's overarching vision for sustainable growth, ensuring that progress is not only celebrated but also strategically directed toward a prosperous future for all citizens. He emphasised that the upcoming celebrations should serve as a vibrant showcase of the state's rich cultural heritage.

To maximise the impact of these initiatives, departments were encouraged to actively collaborate with various stakeholders. The milestone of 50 years of statehood is viewed as an opportunity not only to celebrate the achievements but also to lay the ground work for transformative growth in the coming decades.

Earlier, Sikkim Chief Minister P.S. Tamang met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to extend a formal invitation to him for being the chief guest on Sikkim's Statehood Day celebration. The hill state will celebrate its Statehood Day on May 16 next year. The upcoming Statehood Day is set to be particularly significant, commemorating 50 years since Sikkim became the 22nd state of India in 1975.

"This historic milestone represents the fulfillment of long held aspirations, the opening of new avenues for the people of Sikkim, and the state's integration into the democratic framework of India. The merger has been a pivotal moment in Sikkim's development, bringing modern institutions, advancements in science and technology, and numerous opportunities for holistic progress," CM Tamang said in a social media post after meeting PM Modi.