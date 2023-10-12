High-level inquiry initiated into North East Express derailment

Guwahati, Oct 12: The East Central Railway (ECR) has launched a comprehensive investigation into the recent derailment of the North East Express train in Bihar's Raghunathpur. The incident has raised concerns about the safety and integrity of the railway infrastructure in the region.

Initial findings from the preliminary investigation have indicated that the train derailed due to track dislocation at various points along the route. Railway officials have stated that such track issues can either precede or follow an accident, making it essential to ascertain the exact sequence of events.

Tarun Prakash, General Manager of the East Central Railway, emphasized the need for a thorough examination of the incident. He stated, "The railway has its established protocols for investigating train accidents. We have convened a high-level technical committee to probe this unfortunate incident. It remains uncertain whether the track was compromised prior to the derailment, and a definitive assessment can only be made after the completion of the investigative report."

In response to the derailment, railway authorities have mobilized resources for the swift restoration of the affected rail section. Cranes and other essential equipment have been deployed to expedite the recovery efforts, minimizing disruption to rail services.

Many passengers onboard the North East Express reported hearing unusual noises approximately two kilometers before the train ultimately derailed near the Raghunathpur railway station. This information could prove valuable to investigators as they piece together the events leading up to the incident.

The North East Express train derailed at around 9.53 pm on Wednesday and east central railway CPRO Virendra Kumar claimed that four lives were lost and 30 injured in this mishap.