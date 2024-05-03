Helicopter crashes en route to pick up Shiv Sena leader in Maha's Raigad

Raigad (Maharashtra), May 3: In a shocker, a private helicopter which was flying to pick up Shiv Sena Deputy Leader Sushma Andhare, suddenly crashed on landing, officials said here on Friday.

As per a live video recording shared by Andhare, the chopper was making a landing attempt at an unidentified location and suddenly it seemed to swerve, wobble, lose balance and then crash with a loud sound in a cloud of dust on an open ground.

The pilot of the chopper managed to jump off the ill fated chopper and survived, but the white and blue hired rotary winger was badly damaged in the crash that occurred at Mahad town in Raigad.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the spot to probe the incident while the shaken Andhare who was scheduled to fly by the same chopper proceeded in a car for her scheduled election meetings in different parts of the district.