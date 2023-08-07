Heavy showers ahead for North, Northeast India: IMD

New Delhi, Aug 7: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday forecast isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, north Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim and over Northeast India during next three days.

Subdued rainfall activity is expected over the remaining parts of the country during next one week.

In a bulletin released by the weather forecast agency, it said that in Northwest India, there will be light to moderate scattered rainfall with some fairly widespread activity, including isolated instances of heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand from till Thursday.

“Uttar Pradesh will experience similar conditions from Monday to Wednesday, while Himachal Pradesh is expected to see this on Monday. East Uttar Pradesh could encounter isolated heavy rainfall from Monday to Wednesday, and Uttarakhand along with West Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. The rest of the region is anticipated to have subdued rainfall for the next week,” said the IMD.

Moving to East India, there will be light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, with isolated episodes of heavy rainfall. “West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to experience this on Monday and Tuesday, while Bihar and Jharkhand will have these conditions from Monday to Wednesday,” the IMD predicted.

“Gangetic West Bengal could see isolated very heavy rainfall Monday, and Bihar on Monday and Tuesday,” the weather agency said.

Northeast India is expected to witness light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall.

This will include isolated instances of heavy to very heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura over the next two days, followed by isolated heavy rainfall for the subsequent three days.

“There's a possibility of isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Meghalaya and Tripura on Monday,” said the IMD.

Lastly, in Central, West and South India, there will be subdued rainfall activity across these regions in the upcoming week, as the weatherman .