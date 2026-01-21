Heavy rain turns TN’s Thoothukudi salt pans into rare bird haven

Chennai, Jan 21: Forest and Environment officials in Tamil Nadu have described the recent surge in bird activity near Thoothukudi Harbour as a rare and ecologically significant development triggered by this year's heavy rainfall.

According to officials from the Forest Department, the unusually heavy rain has led to large-scale water accumulation in suburban salt pans around Thoothukudi. These salt pans, normally used exclusively for salt production, have temporarily transformed into shallow wetlands, creating ideal habitats for water birds to feed and rest.

"This kind of large-scale congregation of water birds in salt pans is not a routine phenomenon," said a senior official of the Forest Department.

He further said, "The rainwater has supported the growth of aquatic organisms such as small fish, larvae, and insects, which has dramatically improved food availability. Naturally, the birds are responding to this abundance."

Officials have noted that flocks of waterbirds are now frequently seen landing in the salt pans, feeding actively throughout the day. The transformation has drawn the attention of locals and birdwatchers, many of whom are witnessing such scenes for the first time.

Adding to the ecological interest is the arrival of large flocks of Rosy Starlings, seen flying in dense, synchronised formations over the district.

"Rosy Starlings are long-distance migrants," explained Dr R. Meenakshi, Deputy Director, Environment and Climate Change Department.

"They migrate from breeding regions in Northwest Asia and Eastern Europe and typically reach southern India between October and November, staying until March or April."

She added that Tamil Nadu, along with states such as Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, and parts of central India, forms an important wintering landscape for the species.

"Their presence indicates favourable habitat conditions, especially food security," she said. Forest officials pointed out that Rosy Starlings are omnivorous and thrive in areas rich in insects, grasslands, and farmlands.

"Flocking during migration also reduces predation risk," said wildlife biologist S. Arulraj, who has been monitoring bird movement in the region.

Officials believe that if the wet conditions persist for a few more weeks, the Thoothukudi salt pans could continue to function as a crucial temporary refuge for migratory and resident water birds.

"This episode highlights the ecological value of such landscapes beyond their commercial use," Arulraj noted, calling for responsible human activity around the sites during this sensitive period.

--IANS