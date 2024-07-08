Heavy rain lashes Mumbai; several flights cancelled, schools closed

Guwahati, Jul 8: Heavy rains lashed Mumbai, severely affecting several parts of the city on Monday.

According to reports, 50 flights were cancelled due to the severe weather conditions, and Central Railway's suburban services were also affected due to water logging on tracks.



Due to the severe weather conditions, the state government announced a holiday for all schools in Mumbai, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts.



Commuters had to face daunting challenges to reach their workplaces as trains were also delayed.



