National

HC blasts newspaper for dragging vlogger's child into article, says media should self-regulate

By PTI

New Delhi, Aug 2: Noting that it understands the freedom of speech "perfectly", the Delhi High Court said on Tuesday media should self-regulate and carry criticism that is just and fair, while voicing displeasure over a newspaper article critical of a vlogger dragging his child into it.

A bench headed by Justice Siddharth Mridul pulled no punches, as it conveyed its unhappiness over the newspaper referring to the child of the social media vlogger, insisting children shouldn't become a victim of propaganda.

"You can say whatever you want to about him. But don't visit his family, saying that his child in all probability is going to be mentally challenged....The point is we are completely unhappy with any reference to that child," remarked the bench, also comprising Justice Amit Sharma.

"We understand freedom of speech perfectly. But it is self-regulation and we are not saying so. A constitution bench of the Supreme Court, when it dealt with how to regulate media, said self-regulation. So, we expect you to regulate yourself and the standards of self-regulation have to be such that pass muster," the court said.

The court emphasised one should criticise the action and not the person.

"Please debate it but don't visit the children. By all means you find his comments distasteful, please go ahead and express yourself but don't take it any further than that," the bench noted.

Drawing an analogy, Justice Mridul said whenever an order is passed by a court, the criticism has to be of the order and not the judges.

"We are informed, we don't know, that a lot is said about us (judges) and it is not limited to us. We don't appreciate that....You criticise the order. You don't criticise us. That is just and fair criticism," he said.

The court was hearing an appeal by the newspaper challenging an order of the single judge directing it to take down the allegedly objectionable article.

The lawyer appearing for the newspaper said the vlogger was a "public figure" whose "livelihood was based on posting videos of his and his family on internet", and the article mentions the criticism that he has received from several others for his conduct.

The court noted that the article called the vlogger a "misogynist" and a "child abuser", and asked the appellant to approach the single judge with all the record.

"We were a little disturbed that you refer to somebody's child. The child shouldn't become a victim of any propaganda. We can't have that. Say what you will about the man. Criticise his actions, his speech but don't visit his children with such remarks. It is troubling. That we found very offensive," the court said emphatically.

"Don't visit the children. They haven't done anything. Don't visit the family or the children, don't do that. That is something that in an appropriate case will have to be determined," it added.

PTI


One more suspected Jihadi arrested in Barpeta

One more suspected Jihadi arrested in Barpeta

Distortion of Bihu dance sparks controversy, Bihu Kristi Parishad demands action

'Distortion' of Bihu dance sparks controversy, Bihu Kristi Parishad...

Assam CM terms FIR by J

Assam CM terms FIR by J'khand MLA 'fake'; minister shares...

'Even my pencil, eraser, maggi have become expensive': 6-yr-old writes to Modi on price rise
2022-08-02T16:52:37+05:30

Guwahati, Aug 2: The price rise has not only impacted the adults but also a six-year-old who has...

Scientists have isolated monkeypox, possibility of developing vax: Mandaviya
2 Aug 2022 10:39 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 2: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday informed the Upper House that...

ISRO to fly new rocket SSLV on Aug 7
2 Aug 2022 8:32 AM GMT

Chennai, Aug 2: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will fly its small rocket with a long...

Twitter bans 43,140 accounts in India for violating norms
2 Aug 2022 6:21 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 2: Twitter, which is fighting a legal battle with the Indian government over content...

Active Covid cases in country dip to 1,39,792
2 Aug 2022 5:08 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 2: With 13,734 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of...

Denied hearse, MP man takes mother's body on bike for cremation
1 Aug 2022 11:11 AM GMT

Bhopal, Aug 1: A man was forced to carry his mother's body on his motorcycle for over 50 km...

Prices commercial LPG cylinders slashed by Rs 36
1 Aug 2022 8:43 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 1: In a big relief to commercial establishments like hotels and restaurants, the price...

Offered money to topple Jharkhand govt, called to meet Assam CM: Cong MLA
1 Aug 2022 7:18 AM GMT

New Delhi/Ranchi, Aug 1: A Congress MLA from Jharkhand on Sunday alleged that his three fellow...

Gyanvapi case: Lawyer representing masjid committee dies
1 Aug 2022 5:30 AM GMT

Varanasi, Aug 1: Lawyer representing the masjid committee in the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex...

India records 16,464 Covid cases, 24 fatalities in a day
1 Aug 2022 5:02 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 1: India added 16,464 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19...

Cong suspends 3 MLAs, FIR filed for conspiracy to topple Jharkhand govt
31 July 2022 10:36 AM GMT

New Delhi/Ranchi, July 31: Congress on Sunday suspended its three Jharkhand MLAs- Dr. Irfan...

IS module case: NIA conducts searches in 6 states
31 July 2022 8:43 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 31: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted searches at 13...

Put Tricolour as social media pic from Aug 2, says PM Modi
2022-07-31T13:24:32+05:30

New Delhi, July 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday suggested people to put the Tricolour as...

One more suspected Jihadi arrested in Barpeta

One more suspected Jihadi arrested in Barpeta

Distortion of Bihu dance sparks controversy, Bihu Kristi Parishad demands action

'Distortion' of Bihu dance sparks controversy, Bihu Kristi Parishad...

Assam CM terms FIR by J

Assam CM terms FIR by J'khand MLA 'fake'; minister shares...

'Even my pencil, eraser, maggi have become expensive': 6-yr-old writes to Modi on price rise
2022-08-02T16:52:37+05:30

Guwahati, Aug 2: The price rise has not only impacted the adults but also a six-year-old who has...

Scientists have isolated monkeypox, possibility of developing vax: Mandaviya
2 Aug 2022 10:39 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 2: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday informed the Upper House that...

ISRO to fly new rocket SSLV on Aug 7
2 Aug 2022 8:32 AM GMT

Chennai, Aug 2: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will fly its small rocket with a long...

Twitter bans 43,140 accounts in India for violating norms
2 Aug 2022 6:21 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 2: Twitter, which is fighting a legal battle with the Indian government over content...

Active Covid cases in country dip to 1,39,792
2 Aug 2022 5:08 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 2: With 13,734 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of...

Denied hearse, MP man takes mother's body on bike for cremation
1 Aug 2022 11:11 AM GMT

Bhopal, Aug 1: A man was forced to carry his mother's body on his motorcycle for over 50 km...

Prices commercial LPG cylinders slashed by Rs 36
1 Aug 2022 8:43 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 1: In a big relief to commercial establishments like hotels and restaurants, the price...

Offered money to topple Jharkhand govt, called to meet Assam CM: Cong MLA
1 Aug 2022 7:18 AM GMT

New Delhi/Ranchi, Aug 1: A Congress MLA from Jharkhand on Sunday alleged that his three fellow...

Gyanvapi case: Lawyer representing masjid committee dies
1 Aug 2022 5:30 AM GMT

Varanasi, Aug 1: Lawyer representing the masjid committee in the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex...

India records 16,464 Covid cases, 24 fatalities in a day
1 Aug 2022 5:02 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 1: India added 16,464 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19...

Cong suspends 3 MLAs, FIR filed for conspiracy to topple Jharkhand govt
31 July 2022 10:36 AM GMT

New Delhi/Ranchi, July 31: Congress on Sunday suspended its three Jharkhand MLAs- Dr. Irfan...

IS module case: NIA conducts searches in 6 states
31 July 2022 8:43 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 31: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted searches at 13...

Put Tricolour as social media pic from Aug 2, says PM Modi
2022-07-31T13:24:32+05:30

New Delhi, July 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday suggested people to put the Tricolour as...

