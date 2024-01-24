“Hanuman ji darshan karne aye hai," Temple trust after monkey enters sanctum sanctorum

Guwahati, Jan 24: The day following the consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, a monkey entered the sanctum sanctorum on Tuesday evening. Around 5:50 pm, the primate, seemingly undeterred by the sacred surroundings, entered via the southern gate and approached the revered Utsav idol of Lord Ram. Security personnel, initially alarmed, hurried towards the monkey to prevent potential harm to the idol, as per reports from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Trust.

However, instead of causing any disruption, the monkey calmly headed towards the northern gate and exited peacefully through the eastern gate.

"Today at around 5:50 pm, a monkey entered the sanctum sanctorum through the southern gate and entered the Utsav idol. Reached near. The security personnel posted outside saw this and ran towards the monkey thinking that the monkey might drop the Utsav idol on the ground. But as soon as the policemen ran towards the monkey, the monkey ran calmly towards the northern gate. Since the gate was closed, he moved towards the east and passing through the crowd, went out through the eastern gate without causing any trouble to anyone. The security personnel say that for us it is as if Hanuman ji himself has come to see Ramlala," Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra posted in X.

Numerous followers took the incident as a sign of Hanuman Ji's continued guardianship of Lord Ram and his blessings for the newly constructed temple.

आज श्री रामजन्मभूमि मंदिर में हुई एक सुंदर घटना का वर्णन:



आज सायंकाल लगभग 5:50 बजे एक बंदर दक्षिणी द्वार से गूढ़ मंडप से होते हुए गर्भगृह में प्रवेश करके उत्सव मूर्ति के

पास तक पहुंचा। बाहर तैनात सुरक्षाकर्मियों ने देखा, वे बन्दर की ओर यह सोच कर भागे कि कहीं यह बन्दर उत्सव… — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) January 23, 2024



