Gunfights between militants and forces continue in Manipur’s Moreh along Myanmar border

Imphal, Jan 8: Manipur's Moreh, on the India-Myanmar border, continue to remain a trouble spot with gunfights between suspected militants and security forces continuing in area for the second day on Monday.

Police said that the gun fight between the suspected militants and the security forces has been reported in Moreh on Sunday and Monday but there is no reported casualty on either side.

Additional security forces have been sent, and massive search operations were underway to nab the militants.

Since December 30, 10 Manipur Police commandos and a Border security Force (BSF) trooper have been injured in different incidents of attacks by suspected Kuki militants at Moreh in Tengnoupal district.

Moreh, which is just 4 km to the west of Myanmar’s largest border town Tamu, is 110 km south of state capital Imphal.

Some tribal organisations are opposing the deployment of state forces in the area. The mixed populated border area had also witnessed a series of violent incidents since May 3.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh earlier said that foreign mercenaries from Myanmar might be involved in the attacks on security forces in the border town of Moreh.

"We have taken all necessary measures to counter such extremist activities,” he said, adding that the state government has been maintaining a close coordination with the Central government, and counter-insurgency operations are being conducted jointly by state and Central security forces.

Singh also conveyed the government's firm commitment to the people, saying it would not succumb to such threats and pressure, and take necessary measures to counter such insurgency activities.