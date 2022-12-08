Gujarat polls: BJP wins 42 seats, Cong bags three in counting so far

Ahmedabad, Dec 8: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which looks set to register a landslide victory in Gujarat, has so far won 42 seats, while the Congress emerged victorious on three others as per the results of 45 seats announced till now by the Election Commission on Thursday.

The saffron party won Ghatlodia, Dahod, Majura, Petlad, Mahuva, Navsari, Limkheda, Bardoli, Surat East, Gandevi, Mehmadabad, Mansa, Gadhada, Jasdan, Gondal and 27 other seats, while Congress bagged Jamalpur-Khadia, Porbandar and Vansda seats, the EC data said.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel won the Ghatlodia seat for the BJP. Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi won the Majura seat in Surat by a margin of over 1.16 lakh votes. Sitting BJP MLA and former minister Kunvarji Bavaliya won Jasdan seat.

Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia won in Porbandar by defeating sitting BJP MLA Babu Bokhiria.

Sitting Congress MLA Imran Khedawala retained his Jamalpur-Khadia seat.

In Petlad seat of Anand district, Kamlesh Patel of BJP defeated Prakash Parmar of Congress by a margin of 17,954 votes.

In the Scheduled Tribe (ST) reserved seat of Dahod, Kanaiyalal Kishori of the BJP defeated Harshad Ninama of the Congress by a margin of 29,350 votes. In Limkheda, another ST-reserved seat, BJP's Suman Bhabhor won.

The BJP has retained 10 out of these 14 seats, while replacing Congress in four seats.

Elections for the 182 seats of the Assembly were held in two phases - on December 1 and 5, and the counting of votes was taken up this morning.