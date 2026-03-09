Gujarat Dy CM to serve as BJP observer for Haryana RS polls

New Delhi/Gandhinagar, March 9: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi as its central observer for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Haryana, according to the official release on Monday.

The announcement was made by BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh, who said the appointments had been approved by the party’s National President Nitin Nabin.

Sanghavi has been given responsibility for overseeing party coordination and organisational arrangements during the Rajya Sabha election process in Haryana.

Central observers are typically tasked with coordinating between the party’s state leadership and central command, monitoring preparations related to the election process and ensuring organisational discipline during voting by legislators.

Alongside Sanghavi’s appointment, the BJP also named observers for other states where Rajya Sabha elections are scheduled.

Vijay Sharma, Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, and Union Minister Harsh Malhotra have been appointed as observers for Bihar.

In Odisha, Maharashtra government minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has been assigned the same responsibility.

"The observers are expected to oversee organisational coordination and related party work during the Rajya Sabha election process in their respective states," the release said.

Meanwhile, political developments linked to the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections have gathered pace in Bihar.

Last week, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar filed his nomination for a seat in the Upper House, while Nabin has also been nominated by the party as its candidate from the state.

Scrutiny of nomination papers confirmed the validity of six candidates contesting for five Rajya Sabha seats from Bihar, including Nitish Kumar and Nitin Nabin.

The BJP has fielded Nabin along with party leader Shivesh Kumar from the state as part of its candidate list for the biennial polls.

The Election Commission has scheduled the Rajya Sabha biennial elections for March 16, with polling to be held across several states where members’ terms are set to expire in April.

These elections will determine new representatives to the Upper House from states including Bihar, Haryana, Odisha, Assam and others, with legislators in the respective state assemblies voting to elect the members.

