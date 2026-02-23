Gujarat demolition drive clears 455 illegal units

Rajkot, Feb 23: The Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) in Gujarat on Monday launched what officials described as the largest demolition operation in the city’s history, moving to clear 1,489 illegal structures in the Jangleshwar locality and along the Aji riverbed.

The drive began early this morning, with teams deployed from 7 a.m. and bulldozers starting operations shortly afterwards.

The civic body has divided the entire stretch into seven zones, each placed under a Class-1 officer, while the four City Engineers are heading the demolition teams.

Municipal Commissioner Tushar Sumera is supervising the exercise from a specially established control room, which is receiving real-time updates from all zones to ensure coordination and public safety.

More than 1,130 municipal officers and staff have been deployed on the ground, wearing protective aprons and helmets.

The operation involves over 260 vehicles and machines, including 84 JCBs, 84 tractors, seven Hitachi excavators, 50 tractor-mounted breakers, 42 gas cutters and 14 dumpers.

The corporation estimates that 87,000 square metres of land will be cleared -- 55,000 square metres along the riverbed and 32,000 square metres under the TP road scheme.

Rajkot Police Commissioner Brajesh Kumar Jha told IANS that by 10 a.m., 455 structures had been razed. “Out of nearly 1,500 identified structures, 455 have been demolished as of now. We are keeping strict vigilance over the entire demolition process to ensure that it proceeds peacefully and in accordance with the law," he said.

He confirmed that Section 163 has been imposed in the area to maintain public order. “Nearly 3,000 personnel from various forces, including the city police, the Rapid Action Force and state home guards, have been deployed,” he said.

Drone surveillance is being carried out by the authorities, while a separate order prohibits the flying of private drones from February 23 to 25.

Restrictions on the assembly of more than four persons will remain in force until February 26, and officials have warned of immediate action in the event of stone-pelting or obstruction.

Explaining the rationale for the drive, Jha said: “The primary reasons behind the demolition are long-standing illegal constructions near the riverbed, violations of the town planning scheme and the fact that certain notorious criminals were residing in the area.”

Police records show that in the past decade, the locality has seen 276 liquor-related cases, 65 gambling cases, four murders and three attempted murder cases.

Sixty-one illegal weapons have also been seized during this period.

Officials said over 1,000 households had vacated voluntarily ahead of the operation, including around 225 families who moved out by Sunday evening.

The demolition is expected to continue for approximately three days.

--IANS