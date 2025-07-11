Gujarat: Death toll in Vadodara bridge collapse rises to 18, two missing

Vadodara, July 11: The death toll in the building collapse in Gujarat's Vadodara has risen to 18, while two people are still missing.

After the tragic collapse of the 40-year-old Gambhira Bridge over the Mahisagar River in Padra, Vadodara, rescue operations continued on Friday with teams from the National Disaster Response Force, the State Disaster Response Force, and local authorities scouring the area.

So far, 18 bodies have been recovered, while two people remain missing.

Officials confirmed that debris from two trucks, a pickup van, an Eco car, and a rickshaw has been pulled from the riverbed.

The bridge, a vital link between Saurashtra and South Gujarat, collapsed on Wednesday, sending seven vehicles into the water. One truck was left precariously hanging from the broken structure, amplifying the urgency of the operation.

MLA Chaitanya Singh Jhala, visiting the site, stated that action would not be limited to the four government officials already suspended.

"Anyone found responsible for this negligence will face strict consequences. This is a lifeline bridge for the region. The government is working on an alternative route and long-term solution on a war footing," he told reporters.

The suspended officials include engineers from the Roads and Buildings Department, who were found accountable in the initial probe ordered by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

According to officials, more than 10 people were injured in the collapse and are receiving treatment at hospitals in Padra and Vadodara.

Two people who have been missing are residents of Bamangam village in Anand district.

The investigation into the Gambhira Bridge collapse is being led by a high-level technical committee appointed by the Gujarat government, tasked with uncovering lapses in structural maintenance, inspection protocols, and administrative oversight.

Preliminary findings from the team revealed serious negligence in repair history and load assessments, prompting the immediate suspension of four officials from the Roads and Buildings Department.

The probe is now focusing on procurement records, contractor accountability, and whether previous warnings, reportedly raised by locals and engineers, were ignored.

--IANS