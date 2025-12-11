Gujarat adds 11 developing talukas, each to receive ₹3 crore yearly grant

Ahmedabad, Dec 11: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has approved the inclusion of 11 additional talukas in the list of “developing talukas”, strengthening the state’s focus on balanced regional development.

Under the Developing Taluka Scheme, each of these talukas will receive an annual allocation of Rs two crore for development works.

An additional Rs one crore will be provided under the Aapno Taluko Vibrant Taluko (ATVT) initiative, bringing the total annual grant to Rs three crore per taluka. The newly designated developing talukas are: Kadval (Chhota Udepur), Ukai (Tapi), Govind Guru Limdi (Dahod), Sukhsar (Dahod), Chikda (Narmada), Rah (Vav-Tharad), Dharnidhar (Vav-Tharad), Ogad (Banaskantha), Hadad (Banaskantha), Godhar (Mahisagar) and Nanapondha (Valsad).

Gujarat follows a structured process to identify developing talukas based on 44 socio-economic indicators of the Human Development Index. The aim is to ensure that every region -- old or newly formed -- benefits from both long-term and short-term planning, enabling accelerated and inclusive growth.

In recent years, the state government has carved out 17 new talukas to improve administrative efficiency and address region-specific needs. Of these, talukas where more than 50 per cent of villages were earlier part of previously designated developing talukas have now been classified as developing talukas themselves.

Officials said the Chief Minister’s decision will boost infrastructure, social development and governance capacity in these regions, helping them contribute more effectively to Gujarat’s ongoing journey of inclusive progress.

Gujarat is one of India’s most economically advanced and industrially dynamic states, known for its strong manufacturing base, world-class infrastructure and rapid urban growth. It leads in sectors like chemicals, pharmaceuticals, textiles, automobiles, renewable energy and ports, supported by efficient industrial clusters, robust logistics and business-friendly governance.

The state consistently ranks high in ease of doing business, has a widespread road network, major commercial ports, a reliable power supply and expanding renewable capacity. Social indicators -- such as sanitation, electrification, drinking water access and digital connectivity -- have also improved significantly.

While challenges remain in rural-urban gaps and human development parameters, Gujarat’s growth model continues to position it as one of India’s most developed and forward-looking states.

--IANS