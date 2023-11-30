Gujarat: 7 bodies recovered from fire-hit chemical plant in Surat

Guwahati, Nov 30: A day after the massive fire at a chemical plant in Gujarat, at least seven bodies were recovered from the premises of the factory during the early hours of Thursday.

According to reports, a search operation was carried out inside the premises after the fire tenders doused the flames at the chemical plant in Surat during which seven bodies of the missing workers were found.

Surat Collector Ayush Oak said, “During a search operation in the factory premises, officials found bodies of seven workers who went missing after the fire which engulfed the plant on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Divyesh Patel (company employee), Santosh Vishwakarma, Sanat Kumar Mishra, Dharmendra Kumar, Ganesh Prasad, Sunil Kumar and Abhishek Singh.

It may be mentioned that 24 workers sustained injuries after an explosion triggered a massive fire at a chemical plant in Gujarat on Wednesday.

The incident took place at the chemical factory located in Surat’s Sachin GIDC industrial area around 2 am following an explosion in a large tank after leakage of inflammable chemicals stored in it.